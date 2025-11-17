LSV Asset Management Sells 17,548 Shares of Everest Group, Ltd. $EG

LSV Asset Management lessened its position in Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG – Free Report) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 400,167 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,548 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned 0.95% of Everest Group worth $135,997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Everest Group by 3.0% during the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Everest Group by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted its position in Everest Group by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Everest Group by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,838,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its position in Everest Group by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 1,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. 92.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director William F. Galtney, Jr. purchased 11,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $307.38 per share, for a total transaction of $3,499,521.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 45,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,983,023.58. The trade was a 33.38% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Allan Levine acquired 3,100 shares of Everest Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $306.08 per share, with a total value of $948,848.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 4,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,271,150.24. This trade represents a 294.40% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of EG opened at $326.11 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $13.69 billion, a PE ratio of 24.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 0.47. Everest Group, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $302.44 and a 52-week high of $392.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $339.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $339.00.

Everest Group (NYSE:EG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 27th. The company reported $7.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $13.39 by ($5.85). The company had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.86 billion. Everest Group had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 3.81%. The business’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $11.80 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Everest Group, Ltd. will post 47.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 26th will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 26th. Everest Group’s dividend payout ratio is 60.93%.

EG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Everest Group from $425.00 to $365.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Everest Group in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Everest Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Everest Group from $383.00 to $343.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Everest Group from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $372.36.

Everest Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

