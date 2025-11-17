LSV Asset Management Reduces Stake in AGCO Corporation $AGCO

LSV Asset Management cut its holdings in shares of AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO – Free Report) by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,260,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 318,898 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned 3.03% of AGCO worth $233,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in AGCO in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of AGCO by 109.2% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of AGCO during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new position in shares of AGCO during the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Advantage Trust Co bought a new position in AGCO in the second quarter worth about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AGCO shares. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $123.00 target price (down previously from $142.00) on shares of AGCO in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price target on AGCO from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $123.00 price objective on shares of AGCO in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $119.00 target price (up from $100.00) on shares of AGCO in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of AGCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.70.

In related news, SVP Kelvin Eugene Bennett sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.28, for a total value of $26,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 17,130 shares in the company, valued at $1,786,316.40. The trade was a 1.44% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 16.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AGCO stock opened at $104.40 on Monday. AGCO Corporation has a 12 month low of $73.79 and a 12 month high of $121.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.86. The company has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.25.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. AGCO had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 0.98%.AGCO’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. AGCO has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.000-5.000 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that AGCO Corporation will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.06%.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

