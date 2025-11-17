LSV Asset Management Raises Position in Gen Digital Inc. $GEN

LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Gen Digital Inc. (NASDAQ:GEN – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,623,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 415,666 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned about 1.40% of Gen Digital worth $253,537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aviva PLC lifted its position in Gen Digital by 6.6% in the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 407,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,970,000 after purchasing an additional 25,315 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Gen Digital in the second quarter worth approximately $394,000. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gen Digital in the first quarter worth $5,732,000. First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in Gen Digital by 129.6% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 75,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,998,000 after buying an additional 42,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. boosted its position in Gen Digital by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. now owns 170,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,999,000 after buying an additional 22,884 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GEN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Gen Digital from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Gen Digital in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Wall Street Zen raised Gen Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 12th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Gen Digital in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Gen Digital from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.43.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John C. Chrystal bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.14 per share, with a total value of $135,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 28,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $771,291.66. The trade was a 21.35% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Gen Digital Stock Down 0.1%

NASDAQ:GEN opened at $26.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.78. The company has a market capitalization of $16.47 billion, a PE ratio of 27.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.94. Gen Digital Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.74 and a 1-year high of $32.22.

Gen Digital (NASDAQ:GEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. Gen Digital had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 57.99%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. Gen Digital’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. Gen Digital has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.510-2.56 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 0.620-0.64 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Gen Digital Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gen Digital Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 17th. Gen Digital’s payout ratio is 54.35%.

Gen Digital Company Profile

Gen Digital Inc engages in the provision of cyber safety solutions for consumers in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company offers security and performance products under Norton, Avast, Avira, AVG, and CCleaner brands that provide real-time protection and maintenance for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, and other online threats.

