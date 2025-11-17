LSV Asset Management Lowers Stake in Cirrus Logic, Inc. $CRUS

LSV Asset Management lessened its holdings in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Free Report) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,337,584 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 64,700 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned about 4.55% of Cirrus Logic worth $243,705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CRUS. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 131.5% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,063,813 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $103,456,000 after acquiring an additional 604,337 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 98.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,117,526 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $111,380,000 after acquiring an additional 553,169 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic in the first quarter worth approximately $49,364,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 390.6% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 308,448 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,144,000 after purchasing an additional 245,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic during the 2nd quarter valued at $24,910,000. 87.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cirrus Logic Stock Performance

Shares of Cirrus Logic stock opened at $119.31 on Monday. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.83 and a fifty-two week high of $136.92. The company has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.67 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $124.09 and a 200 day moving average of $112.02.

Insider Buying and Selling

Cirrus Logic ( NASDAQ:CRUS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $560.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.45 million. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 18.15%.The business’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.25 earnings per share. Cirrus Logic has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. Analysts forecast that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

In other Cirrus Logic news, EVP Denise Grode sold 2,202 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.87, for a total value of $257,347.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 5,698 shares in the company, valued at $665,925.26. This represents a 27.87% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey W. Baumgartner sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.78, for a total transaction of $1,117,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 14,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,565,031.78. The trade was a 41.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders have sold 33,187 shares of company stock valued at $3,918,128. Corporate insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Cirrus Logic from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Cirrus Logic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Williams Trading set a $150.00 price target on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Cirrus Logic from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.67.

Cirrus Logic Profile

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops low-power high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers audio products, including amplifiers; codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with integrated digital signal processing; standalone digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, and hearing augmentation for use in smartphones, tablets, laptops, AR/VR headsets, home theater systems, automotive entertainment systems, and professional audio systems.

