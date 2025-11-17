LSV Asset Management Increases Stock Position in First Horizon Corporation $FHN

LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of First Horizon Corporation (NYSE:FHN – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,458,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 646,060 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned 2.65% of First Horizon worth $285,319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of First Horizon by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 84,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after buying an additional 5,584 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in First Horizon by 17.8% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 44,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $953,000 after acquiring an additional 6,796 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in First Horizon by 6.4% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 113,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,412,000 after acquiring an additional 6,863 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in First Horizon by 4.0% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 130,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,763,000 after purchasing an additional 5,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cherokee Insurance Co bought a new stake in First Horizon during the second quarter worth about $3,604,000. Institutional investors own 80.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on FHN shares. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of First Horizon in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of First Horizon from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of First Horizon from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of First Horizon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of First Horizon from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.41.

Shares of FHN opened at $21.39 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.53 billion, a PE ratio of 12.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.70. First Horizon Corporation has a one year low of $15.19 and a one year high of $23.70.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.06. First Horizon had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 18.08%.The business had revenue of $893.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $848.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that First Horizon Corporation will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 12th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 12th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.36%.

First Horizon announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, October 27th that permits the company to repurchase $1.20 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 11.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other First Horizon news, CAO Jeff L. Fleming sold 7,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.74, for a total value of $165,637.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 128,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,796,329.24. The trade was a 5.59% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David T. Popwell sold 155,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.31, for a total transaction of $3,306,225.19. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 307,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,551,375.92. The trade was a 33.54% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 262,768 shares of company stock valued at $5,721,862 over the last quarter. 0.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through Regional Banking and Specialty Banking segments. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

