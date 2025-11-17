LSV Asset Management Has $206.49 Million Stock Position in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. $NXST

LSV Asset Management reduced its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,193,951 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,830 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned about 3.91% of Nexstar Media Group worth $206,494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 0.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,341,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,481,000 after buying an additional 10,544 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,138,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,964,000 after acquiring an additional 35,938 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 804,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,110,000 after acquiring an additional 195,574 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 499,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,591,000 after acquiring an additional 36,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 71,715.8% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 394,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,790,000 after purchasing an additional 394,437 shares during the period. 95.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ NXST opened at $182.18 on Monday. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $141.66 and a 52 week high of $223.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $196.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $187.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.46, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.99.

Nexstar Media Group ( NASDAQ:NXST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by ($0.48). The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 11.90% and a return on equity of 28.40%. Nexstar Media Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.27 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 21.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.86 per share. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 12th. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.13%.

Several brokerages recently commented on NXST. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Nexstar Media Group from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Nexstar Media Group from $206.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Zacks Research upgraded Nexstar Media Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Nexstar Media Group from $229.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.00.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a diversified media company that produces and distributes engaging local and national news, sports and entertainment content across the television and digital platforms in the United States. It owns, operates, programs, or provides sales and other services to various markets; and offers television programming services.

