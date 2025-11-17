LSV Asset Management Has $164.97 Million Position in Cardinal Health, Inc. $CAH

LSV Asset Management lowered its holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 46.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 981,970 shares of the company’s stock after selling 849,442 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned 0.41% of Cardinal Health worth $164,971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in Cardinal Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in Cardinal Health by 198.3% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 21,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 14,034 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Cardinal Health by 75.0% in the second quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in Cardinal Health by 100.0% during the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 113.4% in the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CAH has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $183.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird set a $232.00 price target on Cardinal Health in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Cardinal Health from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.00.

Cardinal Health Price Performance

CAH stock opened at $205.35 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $165.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.21. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $114.60 and a fifty-two week high of $208.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.79 billion, a PE ratio of 31.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.72.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $64.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.41 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 74.45% and a net margin of 0.70%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.88 EPS. Cardinal Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.650-9.850 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cardinal Health Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 2nd will be paid a $0.5107 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 2nd. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.77%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jessica L. Mayer sold 38,078 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total value of $5,666,767.96. Following the transaction, the insider owned 48,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,211,370.74. This represents a 44.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michelle D. Greene sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total value of $2,009,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 14,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,228,728.32. This represents a 47.41% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 271,676 shares of company stock worth $40,489,525. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

Featured Stories

