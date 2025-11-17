LSV Asset Management Has $141.61 Million Holdings in Avnet, Inc. $AVT

LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Free Report) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,667,923 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,191 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned about 3.18% of Avnet worth $141,613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Avnet by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 156,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,301,000 after buying an additional 3,174 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Avnet in the second quarter valued at about $363,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Avnet by 3.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,101,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,447,000 after acquiring an additional 36,549 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in Avnet in the second quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its stake in Avnet by 109.5% during the second quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. 95.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AVT stock opened at $46.45 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Avnet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.22 and a fifty-two week high of $57.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.05.

Avnet ( NASDAQ:AVT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. Avnet had a return on equity of 5.91% and a net margin of 1.04%.The company had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Avnet has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.900-1.000 EPS. Analysts expect that Avnet, Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 17th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This is a boost from Avnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 17th. Avnet’s payout ratio is presently 52.24%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AVT shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Avnet in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research raised Avnet from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Avnet from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Avnet from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $49.33.

Avnet, Inc, distributes electronic component technology. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical components; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

