LSV Asset Management Decreases Stock Position in Regions Financial Corporation $RF

LSV Asset Management trimmed its position in shares of Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,274,170 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 301,840 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned 1.04% of Regions Financial worth $218,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RF. American National Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 2,433.3% during the 2nd quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 1,064 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Regions Financial by 163.2% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,058 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd boosted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 637.3% during the first quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 1,224 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,058 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Regions Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RF opened at $24.95 on Monday. Regions Financial Corporation has a one year low of $17.74 and a one year high of $27.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $21.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.44.

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter. Regions Financial had a net margin of 22.49% and a return on equity of 13.05%. Equities analysts forecast that Regions Financial Corporation will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.2%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.70%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on RF shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Regions Financial from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $27.00 price objective (down previously from $30.00) on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $27.00 target price (up from $24.00) on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.19.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

