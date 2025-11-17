LSV Asset Management Buys 57,101 Shares of NewMarket Corporation $NEU

LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of NewMarket Corporation (NYSE:NEU – Free Report) by 27.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 262,148 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,101 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned 2.79% of NewMarket worth $181,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Impala Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in NewMarket during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,819,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of NewMarket by 120.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 105,120 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $59,545,000 after purchasing an additional 57,403 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NewMarket during the 1st quarter valued at $19,348,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NewMarket by 20.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 156,613 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $108,212,000 after purchasing an additional 26,254 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of NewMarket by 70,700.0% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 15,576 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $8,823,000 after buying an additional 15,554 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.09% of the company’s stock.

Get NewMarket alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of NewMarket in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Wall Street Zen downgraded NewMarket from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, NewMarket presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

NewMarket Stock Down 0.1%

NEU opened at $784.80 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $799.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $736.55. NewMarket Corporation has a 52 week low of $480.00 and a 52 week high of $875.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a PE ratio of 15.56 and a beta of 0.46.

NewMarket (NYSE:NEU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $10.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $690.31 million during the quarter. NewMarket had a return on equity of 32.25% and a net margin of 17.28%.

NewMarket Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be paid a $3.00 dividend. This is an increase from NewMarket’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.75. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. NewMarket’s payout ratio is currently 25.35%.

NewMarket Company Profile

(Free Report)

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the manufacture and sale of petroleum additives. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; engine oil additives designed for passenger cars, motorcycles, on and off-road heavy duty commercial equipment, locomotives, and engines in ocean-going vessels; driveline additives designed for products, such as transmission fluids, axle fluids, and off-road powertrain fluids; and industrial additives designed for products for industrial applications consisting of hydraulic fluids, grease, industrial gear fluids, and industrial specialty applications, such as turbine oils.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NewMarket Corporation (NYSE:NEU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NewMarket Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NewMarket and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.