LSV Asset Management Buys 3,396 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. $HCA

LSV Asset Management boosted its position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 868,849 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,396 shares during the period. HCA Healthcare accounts for about 0.8% of LSV Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 0.37% of HCA Healthcare worth $332,856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the first quarter valued at $569,217,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 6,237.9% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,350,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329,618 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 83.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,399,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,104,000 after buying an additional 1,091,416 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,781,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,583,000 after acquiring an additional 587,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abdiel Capital Advisors LP bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth about $164,835,000. Institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HCA shares. Morgan Stanley set a $425.00 target price on HCA Healthcare in a report on Monday, October 27th. TD Cowen raised their target price on HCA Healthcare from $380.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $380.00 to $423.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on HCA Healthcare from $412.00 to $431.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded HCA Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $474.53.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Michael S. Cuffe sold 3,836 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.84, for a total transaction of $1,606,670.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 31,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,194,716.52. This represents a 10.85% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael R. Mcalevey sold 3,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.79, for a total transaction of $1,843,990.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 3,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,652,105.73. This trade represents a 52.74% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of HCA opened at $472.40 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $433.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $396.81. The stock has a market cap of $107.80 billion, a PE ratio of 18.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.41. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $289.98 and a twelve month high of $480.00.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 24th. The company reported $6.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.64 by $1.32. The firm had revenue of $19.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.55 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.53% and a negative return on equity of 792.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.90 earnings per share. HCA Healthcare has set its FY 2025 guidance at 27.000-28.000 EPS. Analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 24.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is presently 11.13%.

HCA Healthcare Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

