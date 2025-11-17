LSV Asset Management Acquires 137,210 Shares of Lockheed Martin Corporation $LMT

LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 584,416 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 137,210 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned 0.25% of Lockheed Martin worth $270,666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LMT. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. GFG Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Bernard Wealth Management Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 251.9% in the second quarter. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. now owns 95 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. 74.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LMT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $398.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $519.00 price objective on Lockheed Martin and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $497.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $440.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $513.47.

Lockheed Martin Trading Up 2.3%

Shares of LMT stock opened at $466.27 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $484.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $466.97. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a 12-month low of $410.11 and a 12-month high of $546.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. The firm has a market cap of $107.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.25.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 21st. The aerospace company reported $6.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.33 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $18.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.45 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 111.84% and a net margin of 5.73%.Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.84 EPS. Lockheed Martin has set its FY 2025 guidance at 22.150-22.350 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 27.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be paid a $3.45 dividend. This is a positive change from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. This represents a $13.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.05%.

Insider Activity at Lockheed Martin

In related news, COO John Frank A. St sold 7,792 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.04, for a total value of $3,826,183.68. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 1 shares in the company, valued at $491.04. This trade represents a 99.99% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

