Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Dine Brands Global, Inc. $DIN

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 13,548 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $330,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DIN. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. increased its stake in Dine Brands Global by 33.3% in the second quarter. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. now owns 2,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 4,474 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 215.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,620 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 5,205 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP raised its stake in Dine Brands Global by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 10,127 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the period. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Dine Brands Global during the 2nd quarter worth $259,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.83% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research firms have issued reports on DIN. Barclays decreased their target price on Dine Brands Global from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Dine Brands Global in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Dine Brands Global from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Mizuho raised shares of Dine Brands Global to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of Dine Brands Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dine Brands Global has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $27.88.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, CFO Vance Yuwen Chang bought 2,340 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.10 per share, with a total value of $49,374.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 54,130 shares in the company, valued at $1,142,143. The trade was a 4.52% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John W. Peyton bought 4,523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.11 per share, for a total transaction of $100,003.53. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 189,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,191,237.93. This represents a 2.44% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have acquired 10,945 shares of company stock valued at $249,387 in the last three months. 4.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Dine Brands Global Stock Performance
Shares of Dine Brands Global stock opened at $26.48 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $381.93 million, a PE ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.46. Dine Brands Global, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.63 and a 52-week high of $37.20.
Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.09). Dine Brands Global had a negative return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 5.40%.The firm had revenue of $216.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.61 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dine Brands Global, Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.
Dine Brands Global Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 23rd will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 23rd. Dine Brands Global’s payout ratio is presently 33.93%.
Dine Brands Global Profile
Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, and operates restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, International House of Pancakes (IHOP) Franchise Solutions, Fuzzy's franchise operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.
