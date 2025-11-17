Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Takes $274,000 Position in Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated $BSET

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 18,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Bassett Furniture Industries by 192.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 71,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after buying an additional 46,847 shares in the last quarter. Truffle Hound Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 49.3% in the first quarter. Truffle Hound Capital LLC now owns 298,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,552,000 after purchasing an additional 98,520 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 0.4% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 571,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,720,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 97.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 24,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 12,258 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in Bassett Furniture Industries by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 28,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 2,089 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BSET shares. Zacks Research downgraded Bassett Furniture Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Sidoti upgraded Bassett Furniture Industries to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Wall Street Zen raised Bassett Furniture Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Bassett Furniture Industries in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Shares of NASDAQ BSET opened at $14.74 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.28. Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated has a one year low of $13.58 and a one year high of $19.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.38, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.04.

Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 8th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.09. Bassett Furniture Industries had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 4.67%. The firm had revenue of $80.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.52) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. Bassett Furniture Industries’s payout ratio is currently 88.89%.

Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and retails home furnishings in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Wholesale, Retail Company-Owned Stores, and Corporate and Other. The company engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, sale, and distribution of furniture products, including dining, bedroom and bedding, home decorations, rugs, and outdoor furniture to a network of company-owned retail stores, licensee-owned stores, and independent retailers.

