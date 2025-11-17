Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 232,579 Shares of Xerox Holdings Co. $XRX

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX – Free Report) by 81.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,264 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 232,579 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Xerox were worth $286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in XRX. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Xerox by 2,035.4% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,682,002 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $17,784,000 after purchasing an additional 3,509,574 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY raised its stake in Xerox by 2,392.4% in the first quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 1,246,200 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,019,000 after buying an additional 1,196,200 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Xerox in the first quarter worth about $4,765,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Xerox by 348.8% during the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 953,827 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,607,000 after acquiring an additional 741,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LLP bought a new position in shares of Xerox in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,363,000. 85.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on Xerox from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Xerox from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.50.

Xerox Stock Down 3.2%

Shares of NYSE:XRX opened at $2.75 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.41. Xerox Holdings Co. has a 12-month low of $2.66 and a 12-month high of $9.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $352.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.80.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The information technology services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.38. Xerox had a positive return on equity of 7.57% and a negative net margin of 21.24%.Xerox’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. Xerox has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Xerox Holdings Co. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xerox Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.6%. Xerox’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1.28%.

Xerox Profile

Xerox Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a workplace technology company that integrates hardware, services, and software for enterprises in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, India, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Print and Other; and FITTLE.

