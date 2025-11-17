Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Flotek Industries, Inc. $FTK

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flotek Industries, Inc. (NYSE:FTK – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 16,458 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Informed Momentum Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of Flotek Industries by 1.4% during the first quarter. Informed Momentum Co LLC now owns 100,105 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $834,000 after buying an additional 1,380 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Flotek Industries by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 51,581 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its stake in Flotek Industries by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 81,027 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 2,901 shares in the last quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp increased its holdings in shares of Flotek Industries by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 49,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Flotek Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Flotek Industries alerts:

Flotek Industries Stock Performance

FTK stock opened at $14.86 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.82. Flotek Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.05 and a 12 month high of $18.96. The company has a market capitalization of $446.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.76 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Flotek Industries ( NYSE:FTK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $56.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.90 million. Flotek Industries had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 17.67%. Flotek Industries has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Flotek Industries, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Flotek Industries news, Director Harshavardhan V. Agadi sold 66,956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.71, for a total value of $984,922.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 197,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,901,768.15. The trade was a 25.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FTK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Flotek Industries in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Northland Securities raised shares of Flotek Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Flotek Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday. Finally, Northland Capmk upgraded Flotek Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.50.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Flotek Industries

About Flotek Industries

(Free Report)

Flotek Industries, Inc operates as a technology-driven green chemistry and data company that serves customers across industrial and commercial markets in the United States, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Chemistry Technologies (CT) and Data Analytics (DA).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flotek Industries, Inc. (NYSE:FTK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Flotek Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flotek Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.