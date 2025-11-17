Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Flotek Industries, Inc. $FTK

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flotek Industries, Inc. (NYSE:FTK – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 16,458 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Informed Momentum Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of Flotek Industries by 1.4% during the first quarter. Informed Momentum Co LLC now owns 100,105 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $834,000 after buying an additional 1,380 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Flotek Industries by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 51,581 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its stake in Flotek Industries by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 81,027 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 2,901 shares in the last quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp increased its holdings in shares of Flotek Industries by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 49,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Flotek Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.90% of the company’s stock.
Flotek Industries Stock Performance
FTK stock opened at $14.86 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.82. Flotek Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.05 and a 12 month high of $18.96. The company has a market capitalization of $446.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.76 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Flotek Industries news, Director Harshavardhan V. Agadi sold 66,956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.71, for a total value of $984,922.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 197,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,901,768.15. The trade was a 25.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
FTK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Flotek Industries in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Northland Securities raised shares of Flotek Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Flotek Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday. Finally, Northland Capmk upgraded Flotek Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.50.
About Flotek Industries
Flotek Industries, Inc operates as a technology-driven green chemistry and data company that serves customers across industrial and commercial markets in the United States, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Chemistry Technologies (CT) and Data Analytics (DA).
