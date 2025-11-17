Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Makes New $319,000 Investment in Oak Valley Bancorp (CA) $OVLY

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp (CA) (NASDAQ:OVLY – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 11,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Oak Valley Bancorp by 392.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 45,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,141,000 after buying an additional 36,432 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp by 80.1% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 1,627 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $217,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 12,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 3,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M3F Inc. increased its stake in Oak Valley Bancorp by 0.8% in the first quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 122,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,056,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 30.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oak Valley Bancorp Stock Performance

OVLY opened at $28.78 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $241.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.22. Oak Valley Bancorp has a twelve month low of $22.70 and a twelve month high of $32.24.

Insider Activity at Oak Valley Bancorp

Oak Valley Bancorp ( NASDAQ:OVLY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $21.17 million for the quarter. Oak Valley Bancorp had a net margin of 26.38% and a return on equity of 12.80%.

In other Oak Valley Bancorp news, Director Gary Strong purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.50 per share, for a total transaction of $27,500.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 12,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $353,155. The trade was a 8.44% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 18.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Oak Valley Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Oak Valley Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Oak Valley Bancorp Company Profile

Oak Valley Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Oak Valley Community Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in the Central Valley and the Eastern Sierras. The company's deposits products include checking and savings, money market, health savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

