Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Akero Therapeutics, Inc. $AKRO

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO – Free Report) by 15.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,335 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,155 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Akero Therapeutics were worth $338,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AKRO. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Akero Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in Akero Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Akero Therapeutics by 152.9% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Akero Therapeutics by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Akero Therapeutics by 148.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429 shares during the period.

Get Akero Therapeutics alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut Akero Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $75.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Lifesci Capital lowered shares of Akero Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. TD Cowen cut shares of Akero Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 4th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.38.

Akero Therapeutics Stock Performance

AKRO opened at $54.25 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.96 and a beta of -0.35. Akero Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $21.34 and a one year high of $58.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.57.

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by ($0.05). On average, analysts predict that Akero Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Timothy Rolph sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.17, for a total transaction of $552,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 167,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,381,867.08. This trade represents a 6.96% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO William Richard White sold 659 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.02, for a total value of $28,350.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 57,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,484,491.04. This represents a 1.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 114,253 shares of company stock worth $5,400,989 in the last three months. Company insiders own 7.07% of the company’s stock.

About Akero Therapeutics

(Free Report)

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiary, engages in the development of treatments for patients with serious metabolic diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is efruxifermin (EFX), which is in Phase 3 clinical trials that protects against cellular stress and regulates the metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates, and proteins throughout the body for the treatment of biopsy-confirmed metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH) patients.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AKRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Akero Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akero Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.