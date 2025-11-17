Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Invests $335,000 in Unifirst Corporation $UNF

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unifirst Corporation (NYSE:UNF – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,780 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $335,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inspire Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Unifirst by 150.5% during the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 5,855 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 3,518 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Unifirst during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $363,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Unifirst by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 18,871 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,284,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Unifirst by 7.3% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,923 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,678,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unifirst during the first quarter worth $8,081,000. 78.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Unifirst Stock Performance

NYSE UNF opened at $161.92 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.29 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $163.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $174.20. Unifirst Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $147.66 and a fifty-two week high of $243.70.

Unifirst Increases Dividend

Unifirst ( NYSE:UNF Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The textile maker reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $614.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $607.02 million. Unifirst had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 6.10%.Unifirst’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.39 earnings per share. Unifirst has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.580-6.980 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Unifirst Corporation will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.365 per share. This is a positive change from Unifirst’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 5th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Unifirst’s payout ratio is presently 18.30%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Research downgraded Unifirst from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Barclays cut their price objective on Unifirst from $152.00 to $145.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. UBS Group set a $182.00 target price on Unifirst in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Unifirst in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $174.75.

About Unifirst

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

See Also

