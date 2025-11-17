Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Invests $248,000 in Artivion, Inc. $AORT

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Artivion, Inc. (NYSE:AORT – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 7,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. MCF Advisors LLC raised its position in Artivion by 109.3% during the 1st quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Artivion during the second quarter worth about $210,000. Atria Investments Inc acquired a new position in shares of Artivion in the second quarter worth approximately $244,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in Artivion in the first quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC increased its position in Artivion by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 12,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,777 shares during the period. 86.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Artivion alerts:

Artivion Trading Up 0.3%

AORT opened at $45.71 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.36. Artivion, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.97 and a 1-year high of $48.04. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -108.84 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 4.78, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Artivion ( NYSE:AORT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $113.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.71 million. Artivion had a negative net margin of 4.43% and a positive return on equity of 5.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Artivion has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts predict that Artivion, Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider John E. Davis sold 6,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.86, for a total transaction of $300,979.18. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 198,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,118,894.12. This represents a 3.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jean F. Holloway sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.37, for a total value of $443,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 172,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,637,363.73. This represents a 5.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 121,477 shares of company stock valued at $5,490,695. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded shares of Artivion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $38.80 in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Artivion in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Artivion from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. JMP Securities increased their price target on Artivion from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Citigroup reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Artivion in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Artivion presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.11.

View Our Latest Research Report on Artivion

About Artivion

(Free Report)

Artivion, Inc manufactures, processes, and distributes medical devices and implantable human tissues worldwide. The company provides BioGlue, a polymer consisting of bovine blood protein and an agent for cross-linking proteins for cardiac, vascular, neurologic, and pulmonary procedures; cardiac preservation services; PhotoFix, a bovine pericardial patch; and aortic arch stent grafts including E-vita Open Plus and E-vita Open Neo.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AORT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Artivion, Inc. (NYSE:AORT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Artivion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artivion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.