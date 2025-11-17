Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $293,000 Position in Arvinas, Inc. $ARVN

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN – Free Report) by 41.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 39,801 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,740 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Arvinas were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in shares of Arvinas by 965.4% in the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 4,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 4,219 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Arvinas by 2,317.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 7,300 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in Arvinas in the second quarter worth $74,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Arvinas in the first quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, 111 Capital acquired a new position in shares of Arvinas during the second quarter valued at about $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.19% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ARVN opened at $10.57 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.95. Arvinas, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.90 and a 12 month high of $27.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $678.81 million, a P/E ratio of -13.05 and a beta of 2.38.

Arvinas ( NASDAQ:ARVN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.27. Arvinas had a negative net margin of 18.73% and a negative return on equity of 9.77%. The firm had revenue of $41.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.68) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 59.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Arvinas, Inc. will post -3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arvinas announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, September 17th that allows the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 17.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Arvinas in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Arvinas in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Stephens boosted their price objective on Arvinas from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $6.00 target price (down from $8.00) on shares of Arvinas in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Arvinas from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.39.

In other news, Director Briggs Morrison bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.57 per share, with a total value of $227,100.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 76,021 shares in the company, valued at $575,478.97. This represents a 65.19% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Arvinas Profile

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. The company engineers proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) targeted protein degraders that are designed to harness the body’s own natural protein disposal system to degrade and remove disease-causing proteins.

