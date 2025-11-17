Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. $SWK

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 87.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 24,543 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Allen Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 0.9% in the second quarter. Allen Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,659 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,313 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 7,324 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 8.8% during the first quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1.8% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 9,937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $764,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Down 2.6%

Shares of NYSE:SWK opened at $65.61 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $10.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.21. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.91 and a 1-year high of $93.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $71.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.20.

Stanley Black & Decker Dividend Announcement

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The business had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be issued a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.1%. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is presently 114.88%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a $86.00 price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stanley Black & Decker has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.10.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil and gas, infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the Tools and Outdoor and Industrial segments.

