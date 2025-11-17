Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. $TRDA

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRDA – Free Report) by 60.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 44,632 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,840 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Entrada Therapeutics were worth $300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Entrada Therapeutics by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 86,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 18,926 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Entrada Therapeutics by 26.9% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 18,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 3,896 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Entrada Therapeutics by 45.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 5,187 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Entrada Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $606,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Entrada Therapeutics by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 67,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 8,083 shares during the last quarter. 86.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Bros. Advisors Lp Baker bought 100,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.76 per share, with a total value of $781,711.36. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider directly owned 4,664,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,199,810.24. This trade represents a 2.21% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders bought 178,044 shares of company stock valued at $1,352,568 in the last three months. Company insiders own 7.59% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TRDA opened at $8.75 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $334.43 million, a P/E ratio of -3.51 and a beta of -0.09. Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.93 and a 12 month high of $21.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.66.

Entrada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRDA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.04) by ($0.02). Entrada Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 168.16% and a negative return on equity of 26.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.62 million. Equities analysts forecast that Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TRDA. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Entrada Therapeutics to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Entrada Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Entrada Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Roth Capital set a $13.00 target price on Entrada Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Entrada Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.67.

Entrada Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops endosomal escape vehicle (EEV) therapeutics for the treatment of multiple neuromuscular diseases. Its EEV platform develops a portfolio of oligonucleotide, antibody, and enzyme-based programs. Its therapeutic candidates, which include ENTR-601-44, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy; and ENTR-701, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1.

