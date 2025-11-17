Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) Shares Gap Up – Time to Buy?

Shares of Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $4.46, but opened at $4.62. Lithium Americas shares last traded at $4.8150, with a volume of 14,856,391 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Lithium Americas in a report on Thursday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Lithium Americas from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Lithium Americas from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Lithium Americas in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Lithium Americas from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.33.

Get Lithium Americas alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on LAC

Lithium Americas Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.57 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.67 and its 200 day moving average is $3.83. The company has a current ratio of 9.88, a quick ratio of 9.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03. As a group, analysts forecast that Lithium Americas Corp. will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Alexi Illya Zawadzki sold 353,914 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.48, for a total transaction of $3,355,104.72. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 40,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $379,247.40. The trade was a 89.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lithium Americas

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LAC. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Lithium Americas by 8.7% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 95,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 7,658 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Lithium Americas in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lithium Americas by 67.1% during the first quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 311,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,000 after acquiring an additional 124,970 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $504,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $277,000.

Lithium Americas Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lithium Americas Corp. engages in the exploration and development of lithium properties in the United States and Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Thacker Pass project located in northern Nevada, as well as investments in exploration properties in the United States and Canada. Lithium Americas Corp.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lithium Americas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithium Americas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.