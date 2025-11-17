Lista DAO Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $52.02 Million (LISTA)

Lista DAO (LISTA) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 17th. One Lista DAO token can now be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00000217 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Lista DAO has a total market capitalization of $52.02 million and $31.69 million worth of Lista DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Lista DAO has traded down 23.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $94,126.46 or 0.99944422 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94,047.74 or 1.00201019 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Lista DAO

Lista DAO was first traded on August 18th, 2022. Lista DAO’s total supply is 795,588,564 tokens and its circulating supply is 255,102,501 tokens. The official website for Lista DAO is lista.org. The Reddit community for Lista DAO is https://reddit.com/r/listadao and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lista DAO’s official Twitter account is @lista_dao. The official message board for Lista DAO is medium.com/@listadao.

Buying and Selling Lista DAO

According to CryptoCompare, “Lista DAO (LISTA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Lista DAO has a current supply of 795,588,564.255041 with 255,731,450.8822446 in circulation. The last known price of Lista DAO is 0.20793835 USD and is down -3.33 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 166 active market(s) with $27,568,452.01 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://lista.org/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lista DAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lista DAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lista DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

