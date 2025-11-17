LimeWire Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $18.34 Million (LMWR)

LimeWire (LMWR) traded down 5.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 17th. LimeWire has a total market cap of $18.34 million and $1.55 million worth of LimeWire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, LimeWire has traded 20.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One LimeWire token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0450 or 0.00000047 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

LimeWire’s genesis date was May 17th, 2023. LimeWire’s total supply is 633,045,269 tokens and its circulating supply is 407,318,148 tokens. LimeWire’s official website is limewire.com. LimeWire’s official Twitter account is @limewire. LimeWire’s official message board is blog.limewire.com.

LimeWire Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “LimeWire (LMWR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. LimeWire has a current supply of 633,045,269 with 407,318,148.97402555 in circulation. The last known price of LimeWire is 0.04597022 USD and is down -2.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 67 active market(s) with $1,561,096.45 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://limewire.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LimeWire directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LimeWire should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LimeWire using one of the exchanges listed above.

