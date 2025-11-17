LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wall Street Zen

LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on LPTH. Zacks Research raised LightPath Technologies to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on shares of LightPath Technologies from $7.50 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their price objective on shares of LightPath Technologies from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of LightPath Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of LightPath Technologies from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.13.

Get LightPath Technologies alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on LPTH

LightPath Technologies Stock Up 0.6%

Institutional Trading of LightPath Technologies

Shares of LPTH stock opened at $6.70 on Friday. LightPath Technologies has a 1 year low of $1.40 and a 1 year high of $10.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.62 and its 200-day moving average is $4.80. The stock has a market cap of $304.36 million, a PE ratio of -18.61 and a beta of 1.18.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marathon Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of LightPath Technologies in the second quarter worth about $54,000. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in LightPath Technologies by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 32,150 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 4,150 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in LightPath Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in LightPath Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in LightPath Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.29% of the company’s stock.

LightPath Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical components and assemblies. The company offers precision molded glass aspheric optics, molded and diamond-turned infrared aspheric lenses, and other optical components used to produce products that manipulate light; and infrared products, including catalog and custom infrared optics.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LightPath Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LightPath Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.