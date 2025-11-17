LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wall Street Zen

LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.
A number of other research firms have also issued reports on LPTH. Zacks Research raised LightPath Technologies to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on shares of LightPath Technologies from $7.50 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their price objective on shares of LightPath Technologies from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of LightPath Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of LightPath Technologies from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.13.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on LPTH
LightPath Technologies Stock Up 0.6%
Institutional Trading of LightPath Technologies
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marathon Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of LightPath Technologies in the second quarter worth about $54,000. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in LightPath Technologies by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 32,150 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 4,150 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in LightPath Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in LightPath Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in LightPath Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.29% of the company’s stock.
LightPath Technologies Company Profile
LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical components and assemblies. The company offers precision molded glass aspheric optics, molded and diamond-turned infrared aspheric lenses, and other optical components used to produce products that manipulate light; and infrared products, including catalog and custom infrared optics.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than LightPath Technologies
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- 4 Cold-Weather Stocks to Buy as Winter Spending Heats Up
- 3 REITs to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
- Disney Stock Drops—Will Earnings Pave Way for a YouTube TV Truce?
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- Meta’s Pain May Be Your Gain: Is This a Rare Buying Window?
Receive News & Ratings for LightPath Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LightPath Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.