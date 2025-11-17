LATAM Airlines Group (NYSE:LTM) Shares Gap Up – What’s Next?

LATAM Airlines Group S.A. (NYSE:LTM – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $44.47, but opened at $46.74. LATAM Airlines Group shares last traded at $45.9350, with a volume of 674,087 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LTM. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of LATAM Airlines Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of LATAM Airlines Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Research cut LATAM Airlines Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold”.

LATAM Airlines Group Stock Up 1.0%

The stock has a market cap of $13.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 3.61. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.38.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in LATAM Airlines Group by 248.4% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,484,669 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $67,181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058,554 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LATAM Airlines Group by 266.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,039,414 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $47,033,000 after purchasing an additional 755,997 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in shares of LATAM Airlines Group by 89.7% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 954,224 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,179,000 after buying an additional 451,107 shares during the period. Burkehill Global Management LP bought a new position in LATAM Airlines Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,988,000. Finally, SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda raised its holdings in LATAM Airlines Group by 3,884.5% in the 3rd quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 935,321 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $42,323,000 after buying an additional 911,847 shares during the last quarter.

LATAM Airlines Group SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services in Peru, Argentina, the United States, Europe, Colombia, Brazil, Ecuador, Chile, the Asia Pacific, and rest of Latin America. The company operates in two segments, Air Transportation; and Multiplus Coalition and Loyalty Program.

