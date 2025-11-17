Landaas & Co. WI ADV Invests $337,000 in Nucor Corporation $NUE

Landaas & Co. WI ADV bought a new stake in shares of Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUE. Hudson Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Nucor by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC now owns 34,784 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,506,000 after acquiring an additional 2,154 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Nucor by 138.5% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 121,543 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,745,000 after purchasing an additional 70,581 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nucor in the second quarter valued at $236,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Nucor during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,225,000. Finally, VeraBank N.A. increased its stake in Nucor by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. VeraBank N.A. now owns 5,093 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares during the period. 76.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nucor Trading Up 1.4%

NYSE:NUE opened at $147.80 on Monday. Nucor Corporation has a 52 week low of $97.59 and a 52 week high of $158.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $33.83 billion, a PE ratio of 20.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $140.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.79.

Nucor Announces Dividend

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $8.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.27 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 7.80% and a net margin of 5.18%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.49 earnings per share. Nucor has set its Q4 2025 guidance at -2.630 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Nucor Corporation will post 7.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on NUE. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Nucor in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Nucor from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Nucor from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Nucor from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nucor currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nucor

In other Nucor news, EVP John J. Hollatz sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.88, for a total value of $1,049,160.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 96,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,470,914. This trade represents a 6.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Stephen D. Laxton sold 2,003 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.57, for a total value of $303,594.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 88,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,364,533.18. The trade was a 2.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 24,133 shares of company stock worth $3,624,149 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

