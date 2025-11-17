Landaas & Co. WI ADV Increases Position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF $ITA

Landaas & Co. WI ADV increased its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,640 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Landaas & Co. WI ADV’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $1,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 22,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,263,000 after buying an additional 3,584 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,093,000 after purchasing an additional 7,324 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 37.6% in the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,118,000 after purchasing an additional 4,519 shares during the period. Finally, Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 21.5% during the second quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Performance

ITA opened at $205.66 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $208.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $193.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.35 and a beta of 0.87. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a fifty-two week low of $129.14 and a fifty-two week high of $198.47.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.