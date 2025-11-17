Landaas & Co. WI ADV Cuts Stake in Eaton Corporation, PLC $ETN

Landaas & Co. WI ADV lessened its stake in Eaton Corporation, PLC (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 14.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 218 shares during the quarter. Landaas & Co. WI ADV’s holdings in Eaton were worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. IMA Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Eaton during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in Eaton by 36.0% during the second quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Saudi Central Bank bought a new stake in Eaton during the first quarter valued at $42,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eaton by 142.3% during the second quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Eaton by 125.0% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eaton alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Gerald Johnson purchased 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $384.33 per share, for a total transaction of $38,433.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 200 shares in the company, valued at $76,866. This trade represents a 100.00% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Eaton Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of ETN stock opened at $352.62 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $136.96 billion, a PE ratio of 35.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $372.20 and its 200-day moving average is $354.75. Eaton Corporation, PLC has a 1 year low of $231.85 and a 1 year high of $399.56.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.09 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 15.11% and a return on equity of 23.91%. Eaton has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 3.230-3.430 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 11.970-12.170 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Eaton Corporation, PLC will post 12.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 6th. Eaton’s payout ratio is 41.60%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ETN shares. Rothschild Redb raised Eaton to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Melius Research raised shares of Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $412.00 to $495.00 in a report on Monday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Eaton from $375.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 13th. Finally, Raymond James Financial lifted their target price on Eaton from $380.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $401.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ETN

Eaton Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Corporation, PLC (NYSE:ETN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.