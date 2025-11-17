Land Securities Group (LON:LAND) Price Target Cut to GBX 730 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Land Securities Group (LON:LAND – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 760 to GBX 730 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday,Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target indicates a potential upside of 19.67% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 475 price target on shares of Land Securities Group in a research report on Monday. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 760 price target on shares of Land Securities Group in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a research note on Monday. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 725 target price on shares of Land Securities Group in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Land Securities Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 691.

Land Securities Group Stock Performance

LON:LAND opened at GBX 610 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.04, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.42. Land Securities Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 490.20 and a fifty-two week high of GBX 652.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 601.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 597.26. The company has a market capitalization of £4.54 billion, a PE ratio of 11.51, a P/E/G ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 1.44.

Land Securities Group (LON:LAND – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 14th. The company reported GBX 25.80 EPS for the quarter. Land Securities Group had a negative net margin of 38.71% and a negative return on equity of 4.88%. Research analysts anticipate that Land Securities Group will post 49.8433829 earnings per share for the current year.

At Landsec, we build and invest in buildings, spaces and partnerships to create sustainable places, connect communities and realise potential. We are one of the largest real estate companies in Europe, with a £12 billion portfolio of retail, leisure, workspace and residential hubs. Landsec is shaping a better future by leading our industry on environmental and social sustainability while delivering value for our shareholders, great experiences for our guests and positive change for our communities.

