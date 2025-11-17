Kusama Price Reaches $9.76 (KSM)

Kusama (KSM) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 17th. In the last week, Kusama has traded 20% lower against the US dollar. Kusama has a market capitalization of $169.16 million and approximately $11.01 million worth of Kusama was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kusama coin can currently be purchased for $9.76 or 0.00010427 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Kusama Coin Profile

Kusama’s launch date was July 16th, 2019. Kusama’s total supply is 17,339,754 coins and its circulating supply is 17,339,753 coins. The official website for Kusama is kusama.network. The Reddit community for Kusama is https://reddit.com/r/kusama and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kusama’s official message board is guide.kusama.network/docs/community. Kusama’s official Twitter account is @kusamanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Kusama Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Self-described as “Polkadot's wild cousin,” Kusama is an experimental blockchain platform that is designed to provide a massively interoperable and scalable framework for developers. Kusama is built on Substrate — a blockchain building kit developed by Parity Technologies. Kusama has almost the same codebase as Polkadot — one of the most successful interoperable blockchains.By deploying on Kusama, fast-paced projects gain access to a highly scalable, interoperable sharded network, with features that are not yet available on Polkadot. To that end, Kusama describes itself as a “canary network.” The platform is designed to provide a testbed for developers looking to innovate and deploy their own blockchain and can be used as a preparatory network before launching on Polkadot — though many projects opt to stick with Kusama for their final product. Kusama benefits from a low barrier to entry for deploying parachains, low bond requirements for validators, and is most commonly used by early-stage startups and for experimentation.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kusama directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kusama should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kusama using one of the exchanges listed above.

