Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) Price Target Raised to $16.00

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA – Free Report) had its price target boosted by UBS Group from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report published on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 target price (up previously from $36.00) on shares of Kura Oncology in a research note on Friday. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Kura Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 17th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Kura Oncology in a research note on Friday. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Kura Oncology in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Kura Oncology in a report on Monday, October 20th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kura Oncology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.11.

Kura Oncology Stock Up 4.9%

KURA opened at $11.20 on Friday. Kura Oncology has a 12 month low of $5.41 and a 12 month high of $16.68. The company has a market cap of $974.62 million, a PE ratio of -4.52 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 5.12, a quick ratio of 5.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.46 and a 200 day moving average of $7.49.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $20.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.48 million. Kura Oncology had a negative return on equity of 65.42% and a negative net margin of 208.48%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kura Oncology will post -2.44 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kura Oncology

In other news, insider Teresa Brophy Bair sold 8,804 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.18, for a total transaction of $98,428.72. Following the sale, the insider owned 188,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,103,394.02. This trade represents a 4.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Thomas James Doyle sold 4,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.18, for a total transaction of $50,746.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 130,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,456,273.26. This trade represents a 3.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 122,675 shares of company stock valued at $1,196,657 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kura Oncology

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BVF Inc. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 202.0% in the 1st quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 7,754,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,177,000 after purchasing an additional 5,186,660 shares in the last quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC lifted its position in Kura Oncology by 59.1% in the 2nd quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 4,200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,234,000 after buying an additional 1,559,702 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC boosted its stake in Kura Oncology by 13.3% in the first quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 6,572,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,375,000 after buying an additional 772,000 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in Kura Oncology by 63.0% in the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,911,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,032,000 after buying an additional 738,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Kura Oncology by 407.8% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 760,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,018,000 after acquiring an additional 610,604 shares during the last quarter.

Kura Oncology Company Profile

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer. The company’s pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. Its lead product candidates are ziftomenib, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of the menin-KMT2A interaction for the treatment of genetically defined subsets of acute leukemias, including acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia; tipifarnib, an orally bioavailable farnesyl transferase inhibitor combination with alpelisib for patients with PIK3CA-dependent HNSCC; and KO-2806, a farnesyl transferase inhibitor for the treatment of solid tumors.

