Kujira (KUJI) Trading 19.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Kujira (KUJI) traded 13.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 17th. Kujira has a market capitalization of $10.38 million and approximately $560.27 worth of Kujira was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Kujira has traded 19.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Kujira coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0953 or 0.00000102 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Kujira Profile

Kujira’s launch date was November 19th, 2021. Kujira’s total supply is 122,349,806 coins and its circulating supply is 108,892,230 coins. The official message board for Kujira is teamkujira.medium.com. Kujira’s official Twitter account is @teamkujira and its Facebook page is accessible here. Kujira’s official website is kujira.network. The Reddit community for Kujira is https://reddit.com/r/teamkujira/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Kujira Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kujira (KUJI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Kujira has a current supply of 122,349,806.5. The last known price of Kujira is 0.09754334 USD and is up 23.16 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 73 active market(s) with $617.27 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kujira.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kujira directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kujira should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kujira using one of the exchanges listed above.

