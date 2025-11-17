Klaytn (KLAY) Trading Down 14.2% Over Last 7 Days

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 17th. One Klaytn coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0871 or 0.00000093 BTC on major exchanges. Klaytn has a total market capitalization of $331.20 million and approximately $258.63 thousand worth of Klaytn was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Klaytn has traded down 14.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Klaytn alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94,126.46 or 0.99944422 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $94,047.74 or 1.00201019 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Klaytn Coin Profile

Klaytn launched on June 24th, 2019. Klaytn’s total supply is 5,855,887,677 coins and its circulating supply is 3,803,678,792 coins. The official website for Klaytn is www.klaytn.foundation. The official message board for Klaytn is medium.com/klaytn. The Reddit community for Klaytn is https://reddit.com/r/klaytn and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Klaytn’s official Twitter account is @klaytn_official and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Klaytn

According to CryptoCompare, “Klaytn (KLAY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019. Klaytn has a current supply of 5,855,887,677.161146 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Klaytn is 0.08858506 USD and is down -0.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 282 active market(s) with $262,576.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.klaytn.foundation/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klaytn directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Klaytn should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Klaytn using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Klaytn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Klaytn and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.