KLA Corporation $KLAC Shares Acquired by Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI grew its holdings in shares of KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,419 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in KLA were worth $7,541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in KLA by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,564,622 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,221,230,000 after buying an additional 80,154 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of KLA by 27.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,852,814 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,259,543,000 after acquiring an additional 404,634 shares in the last quarter. Amundi raised its position in shares of KLA by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 1,645,599 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,026,983,000 after purchasing an additional 251,339 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in KLA by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 890,607 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $605,435,000 after purchasing an additional 33,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in KLA by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 605,424 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $411,568,000 after purchasing an additional 99,515 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on KLAC shares. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of KLA from $1,010.00 to $1,460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on KLA from $900.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. BNP Paribas Exane increased their price objective on KLA from $820.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on KLA from $1,250.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of KLA in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fourteen have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, KLA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,241.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at KLA

In other news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 10,803 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,203.10, for a total transaction of $12,997,089.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 81,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $97,704,954.10. This represents a 11.74% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 13,716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $881.50, for a total value of $12,090,654.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 27,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,128,418. The trade was a 33.38% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 91.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KLA Stock Down 2.4%

Shares of KLAC opened at $1,134.32 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $149.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.61, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.52. KLA Corporation has a 52 week low of $551.33 and a 52 week high of $1,284.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1,100.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $941.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $8.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.47 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.17 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 113.10% and a net margin of 33.83%.KLA’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.33 earnings per share. KLA has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 7.920-9.480 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that KLA Corporation will post 31.59 EPS for the current year.

KLA Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 17th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.86%.

KLA Profile

(Free Report)

KLA Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB and Component Inspection.

