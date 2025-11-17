Kirin (OTCMKTS:KNBWY) Hits New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

Kirin Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:KNBWY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $15.95 and last traded at $15.61, with a volume of 2172 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.29.

Kirin Trading Up 0.4%

The company has a market cap of $12.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.77 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.38.

Kirin (OTCMKTS:KNBWY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 11th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.08. Kirin had a return on equity of 3.75% and a net margin of 2.30%.The business had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. Research analysts expect that Kirin Holdings Co. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

About Kirin

Kirin Holdings Company, Limited engages in food and beverages, pharmaceuticals, and health science businesses. The company's products include beer, wine, whiskey, spirits, soft drinks, dairy products, and other products. It also produces and sells pharmaceutical products, biochemical products, and other products.

