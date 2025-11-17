Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Sells 3,526 Shares of Bunge Global SA $BG

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116,605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,526 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Bunge Global worth $9,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Bunge Global by 9.8% during the second quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,360 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in Bunge Global by 0.9% in the first quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 17,288 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in Bunge Global by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 28,841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,315,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in Bunge Global by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 7,690 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust increased its position in Bunge Global by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,221 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. 86.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Bunge Global from $85.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Zacks Research raised Bunge Global from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Barclays upgraded Bunge Global from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $105.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, November 6th. CICC Research upped their price objective on Bunge Global from $90.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Bunge Global in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.88.

Bunge Global Price Performance

NYSE BG opened at $95.89 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.58, a P/E/G ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Bunge Global SA has a 12-month low of $67.40 and a 12-month high of $99.55.

Bunge Global (NYSE:BG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.04. Bunge Global had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 2.71%.The firm had revenue of $22.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Bunge Global SA will post 7.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Bunge Global

Bunge Global SA operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

