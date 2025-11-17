Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Sells 30,920 Shares of Dorchester Minerals, L.P. $DMLP

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP – Free Report) by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 206,385 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 30,920 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dorchester Minerals were worth $5,750,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Adams Asset Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Dorchester Minerals by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 617,108 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $17,193,000 after purchasing an additional 57,600 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in Dorchester Minerals by 258.6% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 411,908 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $12,390,000 after buying an additional 297,029 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 42.0% during the second quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 173,150 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,824,000 after buying an additional 51,200 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 0.6% in the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 85,400 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,379,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, GraniteShares Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 6.7% in the second quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC now owns 83,205 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,318,000 after acquiring an additional 5,203 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Dorchester Minerals in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Dorchester Minerals Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of NASDAQ:DMLP opened at $23.61 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 0.60. Dorchester Minerals, L.P. has a 1-year low of $22.55 and a 1-year high of $34.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.75 and its 200-day moving average is $26.23.

Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The energy company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter. Dorchester Minerals had a return on equity of 22.49% and a net margin of 47.35%.

Dorchester Minerals Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 3rd were given a dividend of $0.6899 per share. This is an increase from Dorchester Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 3rd. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.7%. Dorchester Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 255.56%.

Dorchester Minerals Company Profile

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. engages in the acquisition, ownership, and administration of royalty properties in the United States. Its royalty properties include producing and nonproducing mineral, royalty, overriding royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests in 593 counties and parishes in 28 states; and net profits interests represent net profits overriding royalty interests in various properties owned by the operating partnership.

