Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,182 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF $VO

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,799 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,182 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $8,618,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Naviter Wealth LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 1,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. J2 Capital Management Inc grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc now owns 2,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.7% during the second quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Co. now owns 1,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 6.7% during the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA now owns 3,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VO opened at $286.93 on Monday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $223.65 and a 52-week high of $296.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $291.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $283.11.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

