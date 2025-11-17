Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF $VYMI

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report) by 195.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,719 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,603 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $8,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VYMI. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 17,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the second quarter worth $383,000. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the second quarter valued at $215,000. Barry Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC now owns 403,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,352,000 after purchasing an additional 8,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 57.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 80,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,456,000 after purchasing an additional 29,335 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance
Shares of VYMI opened at $87.56 on Monday. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $65.08 and a 1-year high of $88.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $85.23 and a 200 day moving average of $82.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 0.69.
Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Cuts Dividend
Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile
The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- Battle of the Black Friday Stocks: Amazon vs. Walmart vs. Target
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- 4 Cold-Weather Stocks to Buy as Winter Spending Heats Up
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- Disney Stock Drops—Will Earnings Pave Way for a YouTube TV Truce?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.