Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF $VYMI

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report) by 195.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,719 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,603 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $8,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VYMI. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 17,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the second quarter worth $383,000. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the second quarter valued at $215,000. Barry Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC now owns 403,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,352,000 after purchasing an additional 8,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 57.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 80,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,456,000 after purchasing an additional 29,335 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

Shares of VYMI opened at $87.56 on Monday. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $65.08 and a 1-year high of $88.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $85.23 and a 200 day moving average of $82.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 0.69.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 19th were given a dividend of $0.7001 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 19th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.2%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.