Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Has $8.49 Million Position in Invesco AAA CLO Floating Rate Note ETF $ICLO

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Invesco AAA CLO Floating Rate Note ETF (BATS:ICLO – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 331,971 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,867 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco AAA CLO Floating Rate Note ETF were worth $8,485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco AAA CLO Floating Rate Note ETF during the 1st quarter worth $104,000. Triton Wealth Management PLLC bought a new stake in Invesco AAA CLO Floating Rate Note ETF during the second quarter worth about $263,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco AAA CLO Floating Rate Note ETF during the first quarter worth about $297,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in Invesco AAA CLO Floating Rate Note ETF by 8.7% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 14,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 1,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avaii Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Invesco AAA CLO Floating Rate Note ETF by 59.0% in the 2nd quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 5,744 shares during the period.

Shares of Invesco AAA CLO Floating Rate Note ETF stock opened at $25.64 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.61 and a 200-day moving average of $25.59. Invesco AAA CLO Floating Rate Note ETF has a 1-year low of $23.80 and a 1-year high of $25.84.

The Invesco Aaa Clo Floating Rate Note ETF (ICLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed to invest in USD-denominated floating rate CLOs that are rated AAA or equivalent. ICLO was launched on Dec 9, 2022 and is managed by Invesco.

