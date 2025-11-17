Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Has $7.51 Million Stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF $SPTS

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Free Report) by 0.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 256,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,129 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF were worth $7,514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the second quarter valued at $306,000. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC now owns 33,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $978,000 after purchasing an additional 3,090 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,313,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,774,000 after buying an additional 143,786 shares during the period. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 656,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,205,000 after buying an additional 71,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 504,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,773,000 after buying an additional 24,181 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPTS opened at $29.26 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.23. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $28.88 and a 52-week high of $29.39. The firm has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.06 and a beta of 0.05.

About SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 1-3 years. SPTS was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

