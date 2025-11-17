Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Has $6.17 Million Stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust $PHYS

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Free Report) by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 243,409 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,162 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust were worth $6,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 4.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,731 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 55.4% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 68,379 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after buying an additional 24,380 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 62.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 41,498 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $998,000 after buying an additional 15,987 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 2.6% in the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 52,283 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after buying an additional 1,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 77.1% during the 1st quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 21,475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 9,350 shares in the last quarter.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:PHYS opened at $31.16 on Monday. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a 12 month low of $19.63 and a 12 month high of $33.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.19.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Company Profile

Sprott Physical Gold Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust, which engages in investing and holding all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors through investing primarily in long-term holdings of unencumbered, fully allocated, physical gold bullion and will not speculate with regard to short-term changes in gold prices.

