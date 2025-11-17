Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Saturday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.200-2.600 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 2.120. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KINS. Weiss Ratings raised Kingstone Companies from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Kingstone Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Kingstone Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

NASDAQ KINS opened at $14.37 on Monday. Kingstone Companies has a 52 week low of $10.52 and a 52 week high of $22.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $203.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 0.47.

Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The insurance provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $55.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.20 million. Kingstone Companies had a net margin of 14.84% and a return on equity of 33.21%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kingstone Companies will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 10th. Kingstone Companies’s payout ratio is currently 9.13%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KINS. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Kingstone Companies by 484.9% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 285,834 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,759,000 after acquiring an additional 236,968 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Kingstone Companies by 9.2% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 17,220 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Kingstone Companies by 62.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 65,392 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 25,074 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Kingstone Companies during the first quarter worth about $495,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Kingstone Companies by 130.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 253,624 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,909,000 after purchasing an additional 143,806 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.91% of the company’s stock.

Kingstone Companies, Inc, through its subsidiary, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals in the United States. It offers personal line of insurance products, such as homeowners and dwelling fire, cooperative/condominiums, renters, and personal umbrella policies. The company also provides for-hire vehicle physical damage only policies for livery and car service vehicles and taxicabs; and canine legal liability policies.

