Kinder Morgan, Inc. $KMI Shares Purchased by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. grew its position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 43.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,476,564 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 754,689 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $72,811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter valued at about $308,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 8.7% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 194,607 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,552,000 after purchasing an additional 15,553 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 1.2% during the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 37,162 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after buying an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 26.3% during the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 209,109 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,966,000 after buying an additional 43,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 226.8% in the first quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 3,268 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 2,268 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 6,166 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $166,482.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 213,536 shares in the company, valued at $5,765,472. This represents a 2.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Amy W. Chronis purchased 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.23 per share, for a total transaction of $99,674.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 39,051 shares in the company, valued at $1,024,307.73. This represents a 10.78% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 1,004,287 shares of company stock worth $26,072,463 and sold 18,498 shares worth $506,660. Insiders own 12.73% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Stock Up 1.9%

NYSE:KMI opened at $27.40 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.46, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.77. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.94 and a 1-year high of $31.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.43.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 16.61%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. Kinder Morgan has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.270-1.270 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Investors of record on Monday, November 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.2925 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.3%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is presently 95.90%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on Kinder Morgan from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley set a $30.00 price target on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 19th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kinder Morgan presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.19.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

