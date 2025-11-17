Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc $KDP Shares Acquired by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 223,693 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,197 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $7,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KDP. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 21.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 145,012,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,962,338,000 after purchasing an additional 25,425,644 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 108.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 38,882,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,330,565,000 after buying an additional 20,196,835 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,973,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,920,000 after acquiring an additional 367,518 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,712,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,248,000 after acquiring an additional 114,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,284,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,927,000 after acquiring an additional 358,350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ KDP opened at $27.13 on Monday. Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc has a twelve month low of $25.03 and a twelve month high of $36.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.88. The company has a market capitalization of $36.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.39, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.43.

Keurig Dr Pepper ( NASDAQ:KDP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 27th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.54. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 11.19%. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 26th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 26th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.4%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is 79.31%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on KDP. BNP Paribas Exane cut Keurig Dr Pepper from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 price target (down from $42.00) on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Monday, August 25th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Keurig Dr Pepper has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.27.

In other news, Director Robert James Gamgort sold 7,601 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total transaction of $272,951.91. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 2,284,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,038,836.88. This represents a 0.33% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

