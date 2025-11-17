KBR (NYSE:KBR) Sets New 12-Month Low – Should You Sell?

KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $40.47 and last traded at $40.65, with a volume of 428225 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.07.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KBR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on KBR from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of KBR in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of KBR in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of KBR from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of KBR from $62.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.00.

KBR Stock Down 3.7%

The company has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.68, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.50 and its 200 day moving average is $48.64.

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The construction company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $525.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. KBR had a return on equity of 33.65% and a net margin of 4.52%.The company’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that KBR, Inc. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

KBR Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. KBR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.68%.

Institutional Trading of KBR

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pembroke Management LTD increased its holdings in shares of KBR by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 240,806 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,544,000 after purchasing an additional 19,995 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in KBR by 697.0% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 27,314 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after buying an additional 23,887 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in KBR by 22.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,453 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 1,531 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of KBR by 11.7% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 18,477 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $919,000 after acquiring an additional 1,938 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of KBR during the 1st quarter worth about $1,081,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.02% of the company’s stock.

About KBR

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. It operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

