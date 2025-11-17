KBC Group NV Sells 699,483 Shares of Rivian Automotive, Inc. $RIVN

KBC Group NV cut its holdings in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Free Report) by 87.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,615 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock after selling 699,483 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Rivian Automotive were worth $1,341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RIVN. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 7.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,092,693 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $959,804,000 after buying an additional 5,610,688 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Rivian Automotive during the first quarter valued at $33,582,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 103.8% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,196,703 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $30,183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118,641 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Europe London LLP purchased a new stake in Rivian Automotive in the 1st quarter worth $10,204,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,047,760 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $100,195,000 after purchasing an additional 809,064 shares during the last quarter. 66.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Rivian Automotive

In related news, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 52,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.60, for a total value of $869,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,246,405 shares in the company, valued at $20,690,323. This trade represents a 4.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 87,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,357,610 in the last ninety days. 2.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $10.00 target price (down from $14.00) on shares of Rivian Automotive in a report on Monday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Zacks Research raised shares of Rivian Automotive from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.30.

Rivian Automotive Price Performance

NASDAQ:RIVN opened at $15.11 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.86 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.83. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.55 and a 1 year high of $18.13.

About Rivian Automotive

Rivian Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

